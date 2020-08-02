Share:

On the second day of Eid-ul-Adha, individuals keep on celebrating by following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS) and giving up creatures in the midst of the corona virus pandemic.

In an offer to keep up the triumphs accomplished in containing the corona virus pandemic in the nation, the legislature has asked the majority to carefully consent to security rules while watching Eid and civil specialists and other important divisions the nation over have made extensive courses of action for neatness and assortment of offals.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan likewise asked upon the country to be increasingly committed to the reason for Eid-ul Adha and help poor people and destitute in the midst of the pandemic.

In his message to the country on Eid-ul-Adha, President Alvi said that "while commending an event with a feeling of penance, one must not overlook the meriting individuals".

He congratulated the whole country and the Islamic world and said that "most likely this cheerful event will bring a ton of bliss and achievements throughout our life".

While welcoming the country on the event of Eid-ul-Adha, PM Imran asked the individuals to carefully adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) to contain the spread of corona virus. There should be no unnecessary visits to friends and family and the individuals ought to head outside in the event that it were vital, he said.

The health authorities had given a nitty gritty warning in July for Eid supplications and creature penance so as to abstain from spreading the infection. Nonetheless, the SOPs were disregarded at certain spots during Eid petitions the same number of unwavering were seen offering supplications without veils and embracing one another.