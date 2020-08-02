Share:

Pakistan will observe Yaum-e-Istehsal on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of India’s illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit the Line of Control tomorrow (Monday) to deliver a message that the Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for self-determination right.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to further highlight the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom and their sufferings at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

President Dr Arif Alvi will also lead a rally on the day while all the Chief Ministers will speak at their respective assemblies to condemn Indian brutalities on the people of held valley.