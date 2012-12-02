

LAHORE–Newly-elected Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) President Jamil Athar called on The Nation Editor-in-Chief Majid Nizami at the latter’s office here Saturday.

Jamil Athar on the occasion said that they take guidance from Nizami to lead body.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira felicitated the newly-elected CPNE office-bearers. The minster expressed the hope that the council would serve the same cause under the new leaders.