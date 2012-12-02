

LAHORE – The Samsung Electronics Company Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority to establish four labs namely mobile phone, home appliances, air conditioner/refrigerator and washing machine/microwaves in Lahore.

This ‘hands-on’ lab training will enable students to gain the necessary experience and technical skill to seek employment opportunities.

According to the MoU, Samsung Pakistan will provide electronic products to TEVTA exclusively for educational and training purposes.

The students at TEVTA will be deemed competent to use these products by the TEVTA faculty. Samsung Pakistan will also from time to time provide further assistance by teaching and training the faculty at TEVTA by conducting specialized workshops and seminars. Further to this, detailed technical training manuals shall also be provided to the staff to enrich the teaching experience.

TEVTA’s objectives are focused on establishing a productive workforce by developing standardized technical education and vocational training to be at par with globally competitive workforces.

Present at the signing ceremony were John Park MD Samsung Pakistan, Saad ul Hasan MARCOM and Arif Saeed Chairman TEVTA.

The signing ceremony was held at the TEVTA Secretariat boardroom. After signing the MoU, both the parties thanked the press for their participation. The group then took the time to visit the four labs.