BEAVER CREEK - Lara Gut won the women’s alpine World Cup super-G here Saturday, her second triumph in two days continuing the Swiss racer’s red-hot start to the Olympic season. The 22-year-old again demonstrated her mastery of the new Raptor course built for the 2015 World Championships, clocking 1min 18.42sec for a dominant triumph a day after she won the first downhill of the season. Austrian Elisabeth Goergl notched the second-quickest time of the day with 1:19.32, but the 2011 super-G world champion was disqualified from second place because of improper ski width. That meant another Austrian, Anna Fenninger, was promoted to second place with a time of 1:19.34 and Austria’s Nicole Hosp was third 1:19.53. Gut will go for a sweep of all three races in Sunday’s giant slalom.–AFP