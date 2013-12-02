LAHORE - The menace of dengue fever continued to haunt people with increasing intensity as 13 more were tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the province to 2398. Out of 25 new cases, seven were reported from Lahore, four from Rawalpindi and one each from Narowal and Kasur.

Meanwhile, advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Health Kh Salman Raffiq has said that surveillance activities would continue until no new cases would be reported for seven consecutive days.

Chairing a joint meeting of Dengue Experts Advisory Group (DEAG) and Dengue Technical Advisory Committee (DTAC) on Sunday, he directed continuous surveillance during dengue off period at low profile to enable experts to devise strategy for next season. Besides Special Secretary Health Babar Hayat Tarar, DG Health Punjab Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Addl. Secretary Health (Tech) Dr Anwar Janjua, Professor of Medicines SIMS Dr Muhammad Ali, Dean IPH Prof Moaz Ahmad, Epidemiologist IPH Prof Farkhanda Kokab, Chief Entomologist Prof Wasim Akram, Addl. DG Dengue Control Dr Jafar Ilyas and Officers of PITB attended the meeting. It was informed that the cold weather has reduced mosquitoes breeding. However, there is a need of constant vigilance of the situation. The participants of the meeting discussed in detail the strategy for next year. It was decided that Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur should be included in the high-risk districts in the next year’s dengue control list.

Prof Wasim Akram stressed the need of carrying out fogging and indoor spray only in the targeted area from where the dengue patients were reported.