KARACHI- The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of police conducted a raid in Karachi's Orangi Town and recovered 100 kilograms of explosives today.

The raid in Orangi's Mominabad area was conducted by the Anti-Extremism Cell (AEC), which also recovered 13 mobile phones, six police uniforms, six ball bombs, six batteries, three suicide jackets, three hand grenades, three pistols, several government number plates and remote controls.

In-charge of AEC CID Ali Raza told a private TV channel that when the police reached the factory, an encounter ensued with members of a banned organization. However, the men managed to flee and additional police teams were deputed for their arrest.

Targeted operations led by Rangers’ forces with the support of police are ongoing in the city, under a directive issued by the federal government against criminals already identified by federal, military and civilian agencies.

