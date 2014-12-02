FPCCI being run transparently



KARACHI (NNI): The Leader of United Business Group Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said that run the affairs of FPCCI transparently and efficiently by electing Office Bearers and Chairmen of Standing Committees on merits. All Office Bearers and Chairmen will therefore be accountable and performance will be evaluated by the Core Committee. In a statement issued here, he said that an 8 point agenda for revival of image of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce (FPCCI) has been prepared. UBG President Candidate Mian Mohammad Idress said that the employees of FPCCI are suffering from mental torture and special efforts will be made to control the discrimination between the employees.

He said that deserving and competent persons would be nominated in the standing committees of FPCCI insist of present system and report on monthly basis would be called from the committees for their performance.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said that to give special importance to Research and Development (R&D) for Trade and Industry and therefore R&D department in FPCCI will be strengthened.

He Said that promote business activities of Ladies in the country and encourage them into participate in various activities of FPCCI.

FBR asked to place supervised

clearance system

lahore (Staff Reporter): The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association has appealed to the Federal Board of Revenue to place supervised clearance system of cement dispatches by posting excise inspector at cement mills as soon as possible. The APCMA spokesman said that the cement sector is a huge contributor to GDP in the shape of direct and indirect taxes/duties and it is the only sector which frequently requested the Federal Board of Revenue and Ministry of Industries to place supervised clearance system of cement dispatches. He pointed out that the issues impacting cement sector have still not been addressed by the government.



In the last federal budget, cement was brought within the purview of ‘3rd Schedule’ of Sales Tax Act 1990 that increased the overall tax burden and resulted in increase in the local prices. Representatives of cement industry had detailed meetings with Chairman FBR with the request to remove cement from 3rd Schedule. The Chairman refused to remove cement from 3rd Schedule but said that FBR will help out the industry by making two zones in the country allowing separate MRPs for each zone. Unfortunately this decision has not been implemented till date and no SRO has been issued.

Pakistan Society of Development Economists conference today

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The 30th annual general meeting and conference of the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), themed “Poverty, inequality, and economic growth”, will start today (Tuesday). The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has organised the 30th annual general meeting and conference of the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE). Sartaz Aziz, National Security Advisor, would inaugurate three days conference. The conference will last three days, from Tuesday, December 2, to Thursday, December 4.

Pakistan’s potential can be realised in positive investment climate

Karachi (Staff Reporter): Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Switzerland, Roger Kull said Pakistan holds huge potential but this potential can only be realised in a positive investment climate. While speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) he said “Substantial improvements have to be achieved in key areas such as security, good governance and energy supply”. Roger Kull appreciated the tireless efforts being made by the Swiss Consulate in Karachi under the supervision of Consul General Emil Wyss towards strengthening bilateral trade relations between Switzerland and Pakistan.

“Currently, 24 companies are operating successfully in Pakistan with a substantial stake in the economy of Pakistan. This year, two more Swiss-based multinational companies Mövenpick and Givaudan have entered Pakistan”, he added.

He hoped that both countries succeed in achieving the common goals to further boost trade and investments activities between Pakistan and Switzerland.

Earlier, while welcoming the Swiss Deputy Head of Mission, President KCCI, Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra congratulated Roger Kull on his appointment last month as Deputy Head of Mission in Pakistan. He hoped that his stay in Pakistan helps bring the two nations closer than before.

Consul General of Switzerland in Karachi, Emil Wyss, Senior Vice President KCCI, Mohammad Ibrahim Kasumbi, and KCCI Managing Committee members attended the meeting.

LSE corporate briefing



lahore (Staff Reporter): LSE invited FABL to participate in LSE’s Corporate Briefing Program (CBP) - an interactive session which is aimed to provide Companies an opportunity to share their financial and nonfinancial performance before the members and investors, and acquire greater understanding of the investor’s views and expectations from LSE. FABL team presented the Bank’s profile, vision, products, services and its financial position which included the Bank’s six year synopsis of its Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss account and Key Ratios. The FABL team gave an in depth presentation on the financial performance of the Bank during last year; and responded to various questions raised by the investors in different areas of interest.



Furthermore, Key Financial Ratios were discussed and it was observed that the ratios have shown an improvement trend over a period of time corresponding with the growth of the bank. The investors appreciated the efforts by Lahore Stock Exchange towards arranging this session, as it helped them to acquire an in-depth understanding of the Bank’s vision and strategic direction.



