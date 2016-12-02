New Delhi on Friday said it looked forward to US-President elect Donald Trump helping Pakistan "address the most outstanding of its outstanding issues", reported Times of India.

Referring to a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Donald Trump, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “We look forward to the President-elect helping Pakistan address the most outstanding of its outstanding issues - terrorism.”

The US-president elect, during his telephonic conversation with Nawaz Sharif, had offered to help Pakistan “to address and find solutions to the outstanding problems”.

The text of the conversation released by the Press Information Department shows Trump praising Nawaz and expressing his desire to come to “a fantastic country, fantastic place of fantastic people”.

Trump’s transition team, however, offered few details about the conversation with the prime minster. A three-sentence statement called the conversation ‘productive’ and said Trump was “looking forward to a lasting and strong personal relationship with Prime Minister Sharif”.