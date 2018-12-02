Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 100-member delegation, representing 40 countries, of the 2nd International Youth Summit Saturday visited Parliament House and interacted with the lawmakers of the Senate and National Assembly.

Senator Sana Jamali gave a warm reception to the delegation followed by its visit to the halls of the Senate and National Assembly, Senate Museum and its Gali-e-Dastoor.

The delegation was given presentation about the procedure of working of the Lower House as well as Upper House of the Parliament in the Senate Conference Room. It was also briefed about the legislation made by the parliament about improving of human rights conditions in Pakistan.

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz in his interaction with the delegation said that young members of the delegation in their visit to Pakistan could not only share their experiences with the Pakistani people but also they would have understanding about their culture, the governance system of Pakistan and the country’s efforts regarding attaining peace. He said that youth could play a positive role in bringing change in their country.

Senator Sana Jamali in her remarks said that youth was the asset of any country and could play an important role in making this world a peaceful and safer place. The purpose of inviting the delegation was to give a message to the world that Pakistan was peaceful and loving country, she said. She added that visit of the youth representing 40 countries has made possible for them to get awareness about the parliament and its working.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed in his remarks said that Asia was going to become a hub for connecting different countries and the political power is transferring its base from west to east. He said that youth of Asia countries should play an important role in the development of their respective countries. The CPEC is not only a project of two countries but also it would prove a milestone to connect different countries and this will not only increase economic activities but also change the culture and civilization of different countries, he said. He said that legislation had also been made to empower Pakistani women.

Member National Assembly Romina Khursheed Alam talking to the delegation said that she had requested the government to decrease visa fee for youth visiting Pakistan and added that the government had responded in a positive manner. The purpose of the decrease in visa fee is to encourage such interactions, she said

The ambassador of Poland to Pakistan thanked Pakistan for giving a warm welcome to the delegation. He said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and appreciated its efforts in defeating terrorism.

The members of the delegation that also represented Afghanistan, China, Germany, Indonesia, Nepal, Maldives, Turkey, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Brazil, Iran, and Malaysia expressed their views on the occasion.

The delegation headed by former chief minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo would hold a meeting with the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar today in Lahore.