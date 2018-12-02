Share:

Lahore - The 4th CAC Pakistan Summit & Exhibition Expo will be held from December 3 to 5 at Expo Center Lahore. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has been invited as the chief guest.

Over 50 stalls have been booked by major companies of Pakistan and China related to agriculture and its sub sectors. The companies will exhibit state-of-the-art technologies and solutions to improve the productivity of agro based commodities and also keep the crops free of hazards. These companies will also manifest their range of products to visiting importers, distributors and farmers from Pakistan and neighbouring countries.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Pakistan is an agrarian economy but we lag far behind in terms of obtaining the desired level of knowledge and ways to combat with potential threats to our food and cash crops existing in the form of pests, unnecessary herbs and scarcity of water. They said that CAC Pakistan promises to display and convince the use of modern technologies developed over the period of time through research and development in the field of agriculture.

They said that the CAC Pakistan will provide a joint forum to government officials and industry professionals to highlight the benefits of using pesticides, fertilizers, processed seeds, latest yet affordable agri-equipment and machinery.