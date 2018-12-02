Share:

Karachi - The Sindh government has decided to take stern action against the doctors who have not joined their duties in Thar. This was decided at a high level meeting presided over by Chief Secretary of Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah. The meeting also decided to issue a final general show-cause notice in daily newspapers before initiating disciplinary action against the doctors who refused to join duties in Thar.

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that steps are being taken to resolve the issue of shortage of doctors in Thar. He further stated that more allowances will be given to the doctors performing their duties in different health facilities in Tharparkar.

The authorities of health department in briefing informed the meeting that Sindh Health Department has established mobile camps in 620 villages and treated 84126 patients from 14th October 2018 to 30 November 2018.

Director of National Institute of Child Health Dr. Jamal Raza said that a 12 bed ward of NICH had been established in civil hospital Mithi which has facility of incubator and child emergency service. He further stated that more doctors and paramedical staff would be sent to Thar. He further stated that a separate health facility of NICH will be established in Mithi. The Chief Secretary appreciated the role of NICH and said that provincial government will provide all support to NICH for establishing health facility in Thar.