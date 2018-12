Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami Workers Party (AWP) President Fanoos Gujjar died of cardiac arrest in native town of district Buner on Saturday. According to reports he felt pain in his chest. He breather his last when his family members were shifting him to hospital. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered in his native town of district Buner today. Political workers and social activists termed his death a big loss to progressive ideology and politics.