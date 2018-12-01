Share:

MULTAN: The ANF foiled a bid to smuggle 1kg ice heroin worth millions of rupees to Saudi Arabia and arrested a drug pusher here on Saturday. According to ANF source, during search of baggage of a passenger leaving for Saudi Arabia through a private airline flight at Multan International Airport, one kg ice heroin concealed in secret cavities was recovered. The drug trafficker identified as Rehmatullah, a resident of Takht Bhai KPK is being interrogated after registration a case against him.