GUJRANWALA/HAFIZABAD - The legal fraternity continued its strike on 18th consecutive days for the establishment of a Divisional Bench of the Lahore High Court. In Gujranwala, three lawyers fainted at a hunger strike camp set up as part of the lawyers strike. The lawyers including Rana Fahid, Rizwan Gul and Khawaja Hassan got unconscious due to 36 hours long hunger strike. Rescue 1122 team shifted the three lawyers to DHQ Hospital for treatment.

On the other hand, the protesting lawyers blocked Sialkot Road and chanted slogans against the government for not fulfilling their demand. In Hafizabad, the lawyers of DBA Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian continued their strike on 15th consecutive day on Saturday to press their demand for the establishment of LHC bench at Gujranwala.

The strike has been causing multiple problems for the litigants and they are faced with great inconvenience.

They have called upon the authorities concerned to take concrete steps to prevent strike culture by the lawyers.