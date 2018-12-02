Share:

Bujumbura:- Burundi on Friday said it had launched international arrest warrants for ex-president Pierre Buyoya and 16 former senior officials over their alleged role in the 1993 assassination of Melchior Ndadaye, the country’s first democratically elected Hutu leader. “The findings of the inquiry show that these people were involved in this crime - its planning and preparation and execution,” Attorney General Sylvestre Nyandwi said. The others include 11 former senior defence officials and five civilians close to Buyoya.–AFP

Burundi asked the various countries where these men are living in exile to extradite them, saying: “It is imperative that they are questioned on the role they played” in the murder.

Buyoya is currently the African Union’s representative in Mali and a respected figure on the continent as well as overseas.