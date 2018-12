Share:

islamabad - Two, including a husband and wife died when a car got out of control and hit a bridge here on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Alipur area of Islamabad where an over speeding car carrying a couple hit the pillar of a bridge. The car was adversely damaged in the accident resulting in the deaths.

of both husband and wife on the spot. The bodies were shifted to a hospital where they were handed over to the heirs after medico-legal formalities.