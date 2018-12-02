Share:

rawalpindi - The City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued challans to over 600 motorcyclists, mainly because they were riding bikes without wearing helmets on different roads of the city. The CTP has also registered cases under section 188 of PPC against 132 motorcyclists in various police stations besides impounding 308 two wheelers, informed CTP spokesman Wajid Satti on Saturday.

Lahore High Court (LHC) declared use of helmet compulsory for the pillion riders of two wheelers from December 1. LHC Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi had passed the orders on a petition filed by advocate Syed Kamal Haider seeking directions for the police to implement traffic laws across the province. In line of the orders of LHC, the district government had also imposed a ban on entry of motorcyclists without helmet on Mall and Peshawar Road. According to CTP spokesman Wajid Satti, special squads were formed by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf which has issued traffic violation tickets to over 600 motorcyclists for plying on roads without wearing helmets. He said the CTP registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against more than 132 motorcyclists under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Court and locked them up in police stations. He added that the traffic wardens also impounded 308 two wheelers in the police stations. He said the traffic police have launched a special campaign against those plying motorcycles without wearing helmets.

The aim of the special campaign was to make the journey of the motorcyclists’ safe and less dangerous; he said adding that the Education Wing of CTP has also been arranging seminars to create awareness among the road users to travel on roads with helmets. “All the motorcyclists should wear helmets while driving, as the travel can be dangerous sans helmet,” CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf advised the citizens in a video message on Twitter. He said the motorcyclists should wear helmets before plying on roads. He said that he is feeling great regret while announcing that CTP had issued fine tickets to 600 motorcyclists and registered cases against 132 owners of two wheelers. Meanwhile, all the owners of fuel pumps have started acting upon the directions of district government to not give fuel to bikers sans helmet.