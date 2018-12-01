Share:

Despite being the well-known developing country, Pakistan fails to eradicate cancer which is hiking day by day. In Pakistan, mostly women are affected by facial cancer due to the usage of creams on their faces for beautifying themselves. Reportedly, Pakistan’s plenty of products are expired as a result, people are seeking hardships in their lives, such as medicines, creams and many more.

Similarly, Pakistan’s government is requested to take chronic action against those monsters who are selling expired products towards people of the territory.

DOSTAIN MUHAMMAD BAKHSH,

Turbat, November 20.