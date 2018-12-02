Share:

First Lady Bushra Bibi visited the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri and a shelter home on Saturday. Security was stepped up during her visit. She was also accompanied by her friend Farrah Khan. Farrah said Bushra has always given priority to solving problems of the poor. She said the PTI has planned to build shelter homes at different points so that the needy could not only have the comfort of sleeping under the roof but also get food. On her first visit to the city, Bushra toured Fountain House, Orphan Centre and Darul Shafqat. She had also dined with the orphans. The government has announced five shelter homes in the city and foundation stone of the first was laid down by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 10.–Staff Reporter