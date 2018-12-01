Share:

OKARA-Four girls were abducted from different areas of the district over the past 48 hours. According to police sources, a girl identified as daughter of Muhammad Ramzan, resident of village 7/4L was abducted by Yasin, Ghulam Fareed, Yousuf and their accomplices over unknown reasons. In another such incident, the sister of Imran Khan of village 16/1L was abducted by Abdul Jabbar, Intizar and their seven accomplices.

Another Samina Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Asghar, resident of Rizvi Chowk, Depalpur, was returning home from a clinic when Ghulam Sabir and his accomplice bundled her into a car and drove off to an unknown location where Ghulam Sabir raped her. The girl in the meanwhile got a chance and ran to her home.

Similarly, 14-year-old Yasmin Bibi, daughter of Abdul Karim, resident of village 20/1AL was abducted by Muhammad Rafiq, Murtaza and their five accomplices. The police concerned have registered separate cases accordingly.