Buenos Aires - A Sino-US showdown loomed Saturday as G20 leaders struggled to bridge divisions torn open by Washington on trade disputes and climate change, as President Donald Trump once again upended an international forum.

Some leaders did find common ground at their talks in Argentina in paying tribute after the death of former US president George Bush, which Trump said would now prevent him holding a post-summit news conference scheduled for later Saturday, “out of respect” for the Bush family.

It was Trump’s second cancellation of the summit after he snubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Buenos Aires, citing Russia’s recent naval skirmish with Ukraine, and he has also downgraded meetings with other G20 leaders to make them less formal.

The cancellation means Trump will no longer face press questions over new developments this week stemming from a US investigation into whether his presidential campaign colluded with Russia, which has now spread to cover his past business dealings.

US objections on a range of fronts make it entirely possible that the G20 will break down with no final communique when the summit concludes, sources said, after negotiators were up all night Friday into Saturday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged the communique was proving to be hard work but said: “I believe that we can arrive at something.”

Other hotspots such as Ukraine have also been flaring up at the two-day summit, although Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received an effusive welcome from Putin, showing the de facto ruler still has friends despite the killing of a dissident Saudi journalist.

Financial markets, while hoping for a ceasefire to Trump’s trade war with China, were also watching Putin and the prince for any sign that the world’s two top exporters of crude might cut output to shore up collapsing oil prices.

Putin meanwhile has been forced to defend Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian vessels off Crimea in meetings with counterparts such as Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The chancellor reiterated her concern about the escalation of the Kerch Strait and her commitment to the freedom of shipping into the Sea of Azov,” Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said after she met Putin on Saturday.

In Buenos Aires, Merkel also paid tribute to Bush as a “true friend” of the German people who helped bring about Germany’s reunification after the Berlin Wall came down. Macron, pausing from his attempts to build a G20 front on climate change and from the challenge of violent protests back home, said Bush “was a world leader, who strongly supported the alliance with Europe.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May echoed Merkel in lauding the late Bush as “a great statesman and a true friend of our country.”

Trump himself said Bush had “inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service.”

But the current president’s isolationist rampage is the polar opposite of the West’s post-war consensus on trade and diplomacy built by Bush and his predecessors in the White House.

The G20 leaders - whose nations represent four-fifths of the global economy - have heard warnings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of worldwide upheaval if Trump continues on his tariff-strewn path.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde warned the leaders that “the global economy faces a critical juncture” and that erecting trade barriers was “self-defeating.”

The threat of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a negotiated deal is another potential headwind, the IMF said, as May uses the G20 to sell her vision of a “global Britain” after Brexit.

Despite the warnings, G20 sources said the US delegation was haggling over the wording of the final communique down to whether to ditch the phrase “trade tensions” and replace it with “trade issues.”

Any meaningful references to fighting climate change are a no-go for Trump, who has withdrawn the United States from the Paris accord on curbing carbon emissions.

So the G20 could yet replicate two other recent summits - those of the Group of Seven democracies and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum - that ended without any collective statement.

For financial markets, the weekend’s main course comes after the summit when Trump is due to sit down to dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires.

Trump, who has already slapped $250 billion in tariffs on China and threatened more to come next month, sounded upbeat about making progress with Xi.

“We’re working very hard. If we could make a deal, that would be good,” he said on Friday.

Trump has thrown out the traditional US playbook on free trade since his shock 2016 election, vowing to protect forgotten workers and demanding a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

The three countries signed a new trade deal on Friday, on the G20 margins.

The leader of communist China has in turn cast himself as a defender of stable global capitalism.

In a speech to fellow G20 leaders, Xi said that the major economies “should firmly uphold free trade and the rules-based multilateral trading system.”

But in a rhetorical olive branch to Trump, Xi pledged to do more to open up China’s economy.