RAWALPINDI - A man was injured in an explosion occurred by a gas leak in the kitchen of lawyers’ club at district courts, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Saturday.

The injured man was rushed to Rawal Burn Unit of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) by the Rescue 1122, where he was identified as Muhammad Amin (58). Doctors said the victim sustained 70 percent burn injuries and his condition is critical.

Police said that the explosion occurred when the man tried to switch on the light of the kitchen, causing injuries to him and damaging the building.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Muhammad Amin went to the kitchen for preparing tea without noticing the gas that had leaked from the cylinder. He said that as the man pressed the button to switch on the light of the kitchen, a powerful explosion occurred. As a result, he sustained critical burn injuries and was moved to Rawal Burn Unit of HFH.

A heavy contingent of police also reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Abdul Rehman, in a statement issued here, said that a total of 46 gas leakage blasts occurred in last winter.

He said most of the incidents took place because of the gas leakage during the night when people went to bed while leaving the gas accessories on.

He advised the consumers to switch off all the gas heaters and stoves before sleeping so that such blasts could be avoided.