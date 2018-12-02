Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police booked as many as six persons including a grandson of Punjab Law Minister and a deputy superintendent of police on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust, informed officials sources on Saturday.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Civil Line under sections 420/468/471 and 406 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) on complaint of Navid Nafees against Raja Shahnawaz Khan alias Shani (the grandson-in-relation of Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Traffic Circle Abrar Qureshi, his son Afaq Qureshi, Hasib Abbasi, Shehbaz Raja and Anwar Shah.

The case was registered in light of an inquiry report conducted and prepared by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Fayyaz Dev; however, no arrest has been made so far, sources said.

According to sources, Navid Nafees, a resident of Bahria Town, lodged a complaint with Complaint Cell of RPO Office stating that he is associated with property business. He said Anwar Shah had introduced him to some property dealers identified as Raja Shahnawaz and Shehbaz Raja at his shop in Saddar.

After the meeting, Navid claimed that Raja Shahnawaz sold out him three plot files of Bahria Town Karachi and inked an agreement with Ahsan Qureshi after receiving payment. He went to the housing society’s office for transfer of files but he was told by the officers that the files were blocked. Upon inquiry, he said, it was revealed that these files were already transferred in the names of DSP Abrar Qureshi and his driver Ahsan Akhter. Navid told police that the DSP told him that he had handed over these files with a payment of Rs 4 million to Raja Shahnawaz, the grandson of Punjab Law Minister, for opening from Bahria Town.

The applicant said that all the aforementioned accused had committed fraud and had pocketed huge amount from him. He requested the police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them.

Taking action RPO held an inquiry into the allegations and found all the accused guilty and ordered registration of cases against them. Meanwhile, Wali Khan, an expatriate appeared before City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan and lodged a complaint that Saddar Bairooni police were not filing a case against the accused that had dropped a hand-grenade along with a threatening letter at his house on Girja Road.

The applicant told CPO that a man namely Fazal Hussain, a resident of Jhelum, had borrowed Rs 25 million from him and had allegedly dropped a hand grenade on his house when he demanded the aforementioned amount back from him.

The complainant told the CPO that Saddar Bairooni police had been reluctant in filing a case against the accused.

The CPO Office complaint cell accepted the complaint of the citizen and forwarded it to a senior police officer for further inquiry.