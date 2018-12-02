Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Punjab Government to pull down the boundary walls of the Governor House, as promised by him before the elections.

He has also directed provincial government to take early steps for improving life quality of the poor and form price control committees to check profiteering.

Presiding over a Punjab Cabinet meeting here yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan sought demolition of Governor’s House boundary walls within next 72 hours.

Talking to media on the cabinet committee decisions, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that prime minister had promised during the last election campaign to pull down walls of the Governor’s House and convert the building into a museum or educational institution.

He said the PM had asked Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to demolish within three days the boundary walls of the Governor’s House, which has already been opened to public by the PTI government.

During the meeting, the PM wanted the Punjab government to expedite steps to improve financial and social life of the layman. He sought formation of the price control committees so that prices of the daily items of use remain within the affordable limit of the poor.

Imran Khan expressed reservations over transfers and postings of the government employees and strictly wanted them to be carried out on merit.

He warned that the name of any minister should not figure in such matters and they must not support any corrupt officer.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Punjab government and gave tentative date of December 8 or 10 for highlighting performance of the provincial government.

He asked every minister to give his performance in black and white and also tell what plans he holds in pipeline to carry out.

Khan also asked every Punjab minister to put his/her performance before media once in the last 10 days of every month.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar briefed the prime minister on the performance of his government over the last 100 days. He told the meeting that during that period all members of the cabinet worked honestly and dedicatedly.

He said draft law was approved in that period to exempt property tax in six districts of the province in addition to approving the Punjab Motor Vehicle (Amended) Act 1969 and Punjab Sales Tax Act.

The CM said that the draft bill on delegation powers for the grant of leave for performance of haj and umrah was also approved and also amended draft bill of Indus River System was carried.

He said draft act for NUML institute and law for setting up Punjab Skills Development Authority were also okayed by the Punjab government during this period.

The prime minister was also informed that the government also approved the draft law of Punjab Labour Policy 2018, Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2018 and Agriculture Policy 2018.

Later addressing at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI), the prime minister announced bringing in a law within a week to check money laundering in the country which, he says, has reached $10 billion a year.

He said that the proposed law on money laundering will aim at dealing with the money launderers sternly and recover money for them.

He tried to boost the moral business community by saying that they should worry over the rupee devaluation as the government has embarked on four fundamentals to come out of the current difficult economic situation.

The prime minister shared with the attendants that positive indications have come from his recent visits to Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE.

He expressed his displeasure over the negative attitude of the state institutions with the major tax payers in the country.

Highlighting the government efforts to benefit from the halal meat industry, the premier said international halal meat market stood at a business volume of $2,000 billion but Pakistan’s contribution to it was almost zero.

The country will tap its potential in this sector of economy as several international companies were interested in investing in halal meat in the country, he added.

Khan informed that Exxon Company is coming to Pakistan after 27 years for drilling and exploration of oil and gas resources, which he added, believably existed in very large quantities.

He said the government is also making efforts to cut down the current account deficit, which was only $2.5bilion in 2013 and crossed $10 billion mark before they took over.

The prime minister said the government plans to raise the remittances volume to $10 billion by providing facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

Imran Khan said the government is doing the best to encourage investors and concrete steps are being taken to provide every facility to them.

He said a special office in PM House will be set up to address problems of the investors and ensure them maximum facilities.

The PM said positive results obtained by an investor attract more investment and therefore conducive atmosphere will be provided to investors to bring a business boom in the country.

He said in view of the important geographical location of Pakistan, foreign investors wanted to come to Pakistan but they shirk away because of systemic bottlenecks.

The premier said he had personally met many foreign investors and invited them to do business in Pakistan, assuring them that they will be given every possible facility.

He criticised the policy of nationalisation pursued by Bhutto government in 70s’ saying that it brought about economic decline and resulted in hostility of bureaucracy and political parties with the investors.