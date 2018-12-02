Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday flagged off Vintage and Classic Car Club of Pakistan’s 9th Annual Rally at Governor’s House.

At the glittering and colourful line-up of vintage and classic cars were two historic cars in the collection of the club. A 1947 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith Hooper was delivered to the 1st Governor General of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah as a gift from the Queen of Great Britain and it remained in his use until his death.

Another one was a 1924 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost, which was used on 14 August, 1947 to bring Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Lord Louis Mountbatten to the first session of the Quaid’s oath taking ceremony as Governor General of Pakistan.

The other cars participated in the rally include 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible, 1960 MGA, 1954 Austin Healey 100, 1960 Chevrolet Impala, 1955 Ford Thunderbird, 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback, 1983 Mercedes 280 SLC, 1958 Chevrolet Corvette and many more.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said: “The vintage and classic cars exhibition has been organized with the intention to educate children and youth about cars of yesteryears as they do form a significant and important part of Pakistan’s history.”

He observed that preservation of vintage and classic car heritage was an important phenomenon and the purpose of this rally is to draw tourists’ attention to cars having historical importance and significance.

Mohsin Ikram, founder and chairman of the club, said the club had been holding exhibitions and rallies across Pakistan for the last 15 years. He said the main objectives apart from pursuing his hobby was to save the heritage on wheels in the form of old historical cars, project a softer image of Pakistan worldwide and build a brotherhood among the four provinces of Pakistan.

He said this rally has 35-40 participating cars, which would drive through all four provinces.

He thanked Imran Ismail for honouring the club by flagging the rally off from historic Governor’s House. US Consul General JoAnne Wagner also attended the flag off ceremony and appreciated the efforts of the organizers.