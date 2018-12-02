Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman said on Saturday that his party would stand shoulder to shoulder by people affected by the anti-encroachment operation in the city and make all efforts to stop wrongdoings in the name of operation.

“On the Supreme Court’s order, something else has begun in the city. I am waiting for the next bench of the apex court on this particular issue as we have decided to approach the court to raise voice on behalf of the affected people as soon as the chief justice holds the hearing at Karachi Registry,” he promised while speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

Businessmen Group Vice Chairman and former president of KCCI Anjum Nisar, KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda, Senior Vice President Khurram Shahzad, Vice President Asif Sheikh Javaid, Chairman of KCCI’s Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon, Managing Committee members and a large number of people affected by the anti-encroachment drive attended the meeting.

Zaman categorically stated that the PTI had got nothing to do with the anti-encroachment operation, but it had been observed that KMC teams removing the encroachments were creating an impression that the ruling party had ordered the operation. He said that KMC employees were misleading the public as they were satirically telling people during the operation that “Tabdeeli Aa Gayee Hai (Change is here).

He rejected Karachi mayor’s claim that Prime Minister Imran Khan praised him for the anti-encroachment operation and reiterated that PTI and the prime minister had got nothing to do with the anti-encroachment operation through which Karachiites and the business community were being victimized and harassed.

Giving a clear message to the mayor, he said, “The PTI would never accept their activities and will not own them.” He said that he along with all other PTI MPAs in Sindh would be having a meeting with PM Imran Khan next week so that the prime minister could be apprised of the issues of Karachi, particularly the wrong message being spread that all the anti-encroachment activities were being carried out under specific instructions from prime minister.

“We have been constantly raising a strong voice at every forum against the wrongdoings in the name of anti-encroachment operation and I am happy to see that I am not the only person who has been raising voice against the injustice as I see today a lot of people standing beside me,” he said.

He said, “It seems that some kind of revenge is being taken on citizens of Karachi as they voted in favour of PTI. As a result, the party won 30 provincial and 14 National Assembly seats in the last general elections. Therefore, they are punishing the entire city.”