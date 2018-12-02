Share:

LONDON - Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. The champions went ahead after Asmir Begovic could only parry Leroy Sane’s shot, and Bernardo Silva was on hand to sweep in the rebound. Bournemouth created serious problems at the back for City, and Callum Wilson equalised on the verge of halftime with a powerful header from 10 yards.

Raheem Sterling came racing out of the blocks in the second half with a series of runs and shots, and eventually managed to put City back in front after reacting quickest to Danilo’s spilled shot -- and has now scored in every game he has played against Bournemouth for City. Ilkay Gundogan made sure of the points by adding a third late on as City put the pressure back on their title rivals. Newcastle’s run of three straight wins came to an end after a 3-0 loss to West Ham at St James’ Park. Home fans had been planning a protest to walk in after 11 minutes, which is exactly when West Ham took the lead through Javier Hernandez, who slotted home emphatically from Robert Snodgrass’ cross.

The last time Newcastle had won a home Premier League game when trailing at halftime was in 2006, and the writing appeared to be on the wall again for them when Hernandez grabbed his second of the afternoon after 62 minutes. Felipe Anderson added a third for West Ham in stoppage time, ensuring they move up to 13th in the table, while Rafa Benitez’s side drop to 14th.

Leicester climbed above visitors Watford into seventh after a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium. Jamie Vardy scored his second penalty in two weeks after he was brought down by Ben Foster. The home side doubled their lead after James Maddison, who was sent off in last week’s defeat at Brighton, scored a stunning goal to get back into the fans’ good books. Watford were unable to threaten Leicester and their misery was compounded when Etienne Capoue was sent off in second half stoppage time.

Ten-man Huddersfield saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton at the John Smith’s Stadium. Huddersfield took the lead after 55 seconds, with Mathias Jorgensen heading in from a sliced Bruno clearance. However, the hosts were reduced to 10 men just after 32 minutes when Steve Mounie was sent off for a high challenge on Yves Bissouma. In first half stoppage time, Brighton found an equaliser through a Shane Duffy header -- his third league goal of the season. The Huddersfield resistance eventually caved further, as Florin Andone scored the winner for Brighton after 69 minutes on his first start for the club. Shane Duffy scored Brighton’s equaliser at Huddersfield. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Crystal Palace won a league game for the first time since Sept. 15 after a 2-0 home victory against Burnley.

James McArthur’s delivery was somehow missed by Max Meyer, and the trajectory of the ball did not change, fooling Joe Hart and rolling in to give Palace their first goal from open play at Selhurst Park this season.

Palace spent much of the match on top without finding another goal, before Andros Townsend’s effort flew into the top corner after 77 minutes to seal the win for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Burnley remain in the bottom three after a limp display, while Palace move up to 15th.

