KARACHI - Sindh Police Additional IG Dr Amir Shaikh on Saturday disclosed arrest of more facilitators of Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi. He said that facilitators apprehended by the law enforcement agencies are being interrogated, adding that Sindh Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was leading the investigations into the attack while paramilitary force – Rangers --, intelligence agencies and police are also working on the case.

He was talking to the media after appearing as a chief guest in a youth parliament at a private university in Karachi on Saturday. The Karachi police chief also claimed to have found out the hotel where the attackers stayed at and also claimed to have apprehended more suspects from the hotel. Earlier while addressing the students, he said that 90 percent buyers of drugs are students and the police will soon launch a drug awareness website.

At least three attackers attempted to storm the Chinese Consulate in Karachi’s upscale Clifton on November 23. Two policemen, ASI Ashraf Daud and constable Amir, were martyred and a security guard was wounded in the operation to foil the attack while the visa applicants - a father and his son, who had come from Quetta for visas, were also killed. The police and Rangers, however, later killed all three attackers and also seized arms, ammunitions, grenades and explosives from their possession. The case was registered with the CTD while further investigation was underway.