Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday arrested nine accused persons in Rai Ejaz case.

According to details, the arrested include Chan Peer (district accounts officer, Gujrat), Muhammad Afzal (his previous posting was district accounts officer, Gujrat and current is deputy director budget food department, Lahore), Muhammad Fayyaz (Naqdi Moharar DPO office, Gujrat), Rameez Ahmad (ex-constable DPO office, Gujrat, retd), Muhammad Ashraf (senior auditor accounts office, Gujrat), Muhammad Asif Butt (manager NBP, Gujrat), Shakeel Ahmad (operation manager NBP, Gujrat), Sagheer Anwar and Ghulam Sarwar (petrol pump owners), said a press release.

SSP REMANDED

INto NAB CUSTODY

An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday handed over nine police officials, including a senior superintendent of police (SSP), to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 14-day physical remand in a Rs700 million corruption case.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced SSP Rai Ejaz, a former Lahore City Traffic Officer, and eight others before Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Waseem Akhtar.

The officials submitted that the accused were involved in corruption and pleaded with the court for their physical remand for investigation.

The court, after hearing arguments, reserved its verdict for some time but, later, allowed the NAB request and remanded all the accused in its custody till Dec 15.

The court directed the officials to produce the accused on expiry of the remand period.

According to NAB, the SSP embezzled funds to the tune of Rs700 million from 2014 to 2016, during his posting in Punjab. Rai Ejaz was arrested from Karachi where he was currently serving as an SSP.