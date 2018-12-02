Share:

rawalpindi - National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) held a water conservation awareness walk at Ayub National Park, here on Saturday. An overwhelming number of students, faculty and people from different walks of life participated in the water friendly walk.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with “Pani bachana hamara qoumi fareeza hai!” (water conservation is our national duty), “Pani ka istemal or zian mein farq janiay!” (Understand the difference between use and misuse of water), etc. “Our society wastes enormous amount of water.

We must devise ways to fight wastage of water,” speaking on the occasion, as chief guest Brig ® Ishtiaq Ahmed, Director Students Affairs, NUST remarked.

He said Pakistan is blessed with the most abundant of geological resources and its geo-strategic position made it one of the most influential countries in the region. Yet, he added, as there is always a flip side to the equation and autonomy in water resources is not one of them. By far, among the most critical threats to the nation is the problem of water shortage.

He informed that there will be a scarcity of drinking as well as irrigation water in Pakistan by 2025 and, if the situation goes unchecked, there is the probability of a complete drought like position by 2040, which would turn all fertile lands into deserts. Pakistan is also in the top 10 of countries with the most people living without clean drinking water.

There is a dire need to construct dams to meet the future challenges. Therefore, it is a duty of every Pakistani to donate money in this noble cause of constructing dams because to take out Pakistan from the water crisis will not only be beneficial for us but also for our future generations, he added.