Lahore - The Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences and the Punjab Food Authority have joined hands to create awareness about nutrition. For the purpose, a memorandum of understanding has been signed with between IAGS and PFA at the latter’s office. Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry, IAGS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, PFA Director General Muhammad Usman, Department of Journalism and Media Studies Head Prof Dr Steen Steensen and vice-chancellors of the various universities in Punjab participated Moreover, Punjab University awarded PhD degree to Sana Zahra in the molecular biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Mapping of New Locus in Deafness’.