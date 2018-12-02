Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Russian Federation enjoy strong bilateral ties based on mutual respect, understanding and trust. Pakistan and Russian navies are contributing to enhance defence ties in various domains.

In the same stride, Pak Navy chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi recently visited Russian Federation and Pakistan Navy ship Aslat with embarked helicopter also visited St Petersburg in July. Reciprocating the same, Russian Navy ships SEVEROMOSRSK and Middle Sea Tanker KAMA visited Karachi Port from November 26-30.

A statement issued by Public Relations department of Pakistan Navy said that the visit of Russian Navy ships was fully capitalised in terms of professional and social interactions between both the navies. During their stay at Karachi, officers of Russian Navy interacted with senior officials of the Pakistan Navy on subjects of mutual interests.

Officers and men from the two visiting ships also visited IDEAS 2018 at EXPO Centre. Pakistan Navy and Russian Navy are engaged in bilateral naval exercise since 2014 under code name Arabian Monsoon. The exercise is regularly conducted during the port visits by naval ships to each others’ country.

Upon completion of eventful stay by Russian Navy ships at Karachi, bilateral exercise Arabian Monsoon was conducted in North Arabian Sea to enhance interoperability between participating navies through development/ rehearsing tactics, techniques and procedures in sync with the requirements of modern day naval warfare.

The professional experience gained by both navies during the visit and bilateral exercise will be mutually rewarding, and certainly enhance interoperability and open more avenues of bilateral cooperation/collaboration between the two countries.