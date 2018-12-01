Share:

SADIQABAD-As many as 124 people were swindled out of millions of rupees under the guise of land purchase.

Talking to The Nation, victims of the land fraud including Ashraf, Sajid Ali, Zubair Sipra, and Arsalan Afzal maintained that the owners of Irshad Developers - Bilal Ahmed Sindhu and Sajjad Ahmed Sindhu - sold the plots in Officers Colony allegedly without approval from local governments.

They said: “They sold us plots in the colony, but when we went there to demarcate our plots the real owners of the lands came, and they refused to allow any demarcation on their lands.”

They added: “On inauguration of the Officers Colony, the land owners had showed firm confidence in Irshad Developers, but when they came to know the owners of the Irshad Developers intended to sell the plots without approval from local governments they refused to sell their lands to the customers.”

People lamented: “We purchased plots showing confidence in the words of Irshad Developers and the land owners, but now we have been deprived of the plots we purchased.”

They said that they informed the local government authorities about the fraud, adding that they had banned and sealed the colony and started to receive the applications from the victims of the fraud.

“But despite ban on the colony by the local governments, the developers and the lands owners with the connivance of the officials in administration are carrying out development works in the colony,” they alleged, adding that they were also not paying their money back.

When contacted, Bilal Sindhu said that Irshad Developers had sold out plots to 124 people, and all the money which was received from them was spent on development projects in the colony.

He claimed that he had record of all the expenditures, adding that the land owners were not allowing the people to demarcate the lands they purchased.

People demanded that high-ups of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Local Government minister, and others take notice of it and resolve their problem.

Youths’ bright future

linked to education

The future of youths can be brightened by imparting them education in a positive way, said the speakers.

Addressing the annual exhibition of Madrasatul Banat here, they said that the culture of Pakistan was beautiful and unmatchable.

They stressed the need for creating awareness among the masses regarding their culture and its importance. They said that holding cultural exhibitions was a need of the hour.

Prof Deen Johar, Adam Bilal Khan, Ahmed Nadeem Faiz, Hafiz Umair Mudassar, and Jam Khalid attended the exhibition.