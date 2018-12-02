Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan on Saturday held the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) responsible for destruction of Sindh.

The PPP’s bad governance increased corruption and made people’s lives miserable in the last 10 years, Amir said while addressing a press conference at MQM-P Bahadurabad office along with party deputy convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel, coordination committee member Ameenul Haq, Arshad Hussain, Zahid Mansoori and Shakeel Ahmed.

On the occasion, MQM-P senior deputy convener informed the media men that during the last ten years provincial rulers took illegal steps and ruined all departments of the province. Currently, it is interfering in the matters of the autonomous bodies and institutions, he said. He said the provincial government had appointed pro-chancellors to universities of Sindh to keep its influence but this act would destroy education system in the province. He said that after the passage of the 18th Amendment provincial rulers had decreased grants for universities and the major cut was witnessed in the grant for the University of Karachi.

He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had directed the Sindh government to stop adhocism and run the affairs as per the law, but provincial rulers ignored the SC’s directions and made temporary promotions at Sindh educational boards in violation of rules and merit. The government was transferring contract based government employees from rural Sindh to the urban region and then regularizing their services, he said. He said it was also witnessed that rulers were playing games in appointments, transfers and postings of grade 17 and above, said Amir, terming the entire episode as enmity with people of urban Sindh.

“The advertisements for vacant posts in Sindh were published in various newspapers and even the unemployed people of urban region applied for different slots. Unfortunately, these vacancies were being sold or awarded to political workers,” Amir said.

Talking about the anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, the MQM-P leader said it was regrettable that houses of poor people were being demolished but efforts were being made for regularisation of Bani Gala. Why weren’t the authorities taking action against people involved in illegal constructions in Karachi? he asked. Amir stated that this act was increasing a sense of discomfort among citizens.

Narrating the miseries of Karachiites, the MQM-P leader said that his party had decided to protest over various issues. On Sunday (today), a demonstration would be held at Nagan Chowrangi against the water shortage in the city, he said.