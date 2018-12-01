Share:

KASUR-An office-bearer of Jamaat-e-Islami and leader of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal said that corrupts should be awarded death sentence to end corruption in the country.

Talking to media here, Ghulam Mustafa Mughal said that the government and the courts should try each and every person whose name appeared in Panama Papers if they were sincere to dispense justice.

He said: “The government should confiscate the properties of those whose names appeared in Panama Papers, and it should award them capital punishment without any political discrimination if it is sincere to end the menace of corruption in the country,” he stated. He pointed out that China was corruption free because there were stern punishments for corruption.