To develop reading habits amongst university students, Punjab University Library Book Club organised introductory talks on two-books. Institute of Chemistry Assistant Professor Dr Maliha talked about the book of general interest titled “Molecules that Changed the World” by KC Nicolao. She explained salient features of the book and suggested the book not only to chemists but general readers also. FC College’s Prof Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Virk from Urdu Department gave an account of the works of renowned satirist Mushtaq Ahmad Yousafi.–Staff Reporter