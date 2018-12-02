Share:

RAWALPINDI - A wanted terrorist was killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan’s Daraban area, an Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release said on Saturday.

According to ISPR, Hakim Khan was killed during Operation Radd-ul Fasaad after he made six civilians hostage for ulterior motives. “He was armed with automatic weapons and grenades. All hostages have been rescued by security forces,” the military’s media wing said. “Four security forces personnel received injuries during the operation,” the ISPR added.

According to foreign news agencies, the military said the Taliban commander, Hakim Khan, was in possession of an assault rifle, ammunition and grenades.

Senior police officer Zahoor Afridi said police surrounded the house after receiving information that a wanted man was holed up there.