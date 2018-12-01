Share:

GUJRAT-Education and training play a pivotal role in the promotion of key human values among the youth - a workforce fully capable of contributing to the country’s progress and development.

University of Gujrat (UoG) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik remarked at the concluding session of a three-day workshop here the other day. “Students are invaluable asset to the nation and an integral part of our national progress drive,” he pointed out, adding that the current series of workshops for teachers training would go a long way in enhancing their skills and capability.

As many as 40 faculty members from various departments of the UoG attended the workshop held at Hafiz Hayat Campus to learn innovative teaching techniques with a view to achieving research and academic excellence.

The workshop titled “Towards Innovative Teaching at Higher Education” was organised by the varsity’s Human Resources Development Centre.

The workshop’s focus was on the current innovative trends and techniques being used in higher education sector worldwide.

Earlier in the opening session of the workshop, Dean Social Sciences Prof Dr Fauzia Maqsood in her speech had highlighted the significance of innovative teaching in modern era, dubbing it as a stepping stone towards achieving national goal of development and progress.

She said that the current series of teachers training workshops is an important initiative launched by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik who wants to further strength the UoG faculty development programme.

Director QEC and Chairperson Education department Dr Muhammad Bashir Gondal and senior academic Dr Sher Zaman were among the resource persons of the workshop.

Director HRDC Dr Tahir Iqbal Awan discussed the pivotal role of the professional training in the promotion and development of skills and abilities of the faculty.