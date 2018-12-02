Share:

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Football Federation Election Returning Officer M Shoaib Sheen issued the Pakistan Football Federation elections voter list Saturday. A total of 23 PFF congress members are eligible for voting in the PFF elections set to be held in Islamabad on December 12 including Naved Hadier, M Amir Dogar and Faqir M from Punjab, Syed Khadim Shah, Salim Sheikh and Anwar Qureshi from Sindh, Zahir Shah, M Nouman and M Saleem from KP, Saeed Ahmed, Ayaz Zahoor and M Jan Mari from Balochistan, M Salim from Islamabad, Lt Col (R) Asif Mehdi (Wapda), Noor-ud-Din (Railways), Basharat Ali (PIA) Wasim Khan (Police), Faisal Butt (HEC), Major Gayoor Ali (Army), Group Captain Nasher Khan (PAF), Captain Nasir Mehmood (Navy) Qazi Asif of Pakistan Referees Association and Nesha Asharf from national women champion Army.–Staff Reporter