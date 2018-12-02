Share:

LOS ANGELES - Deontay Wilder, weighing in at 212.5 pounds for his WBC heavyweight world title defense against Tyson Fury, vowed to knock out the British challenger. Wilder wore a black leather facemask to the weigh-in but that was as menacing as it got as the two fighters were kept several feet apart for the traditional stare-down in the wake of an explosive final press conference on Wednesday. Britain’s Fury, who finished that event stripped to the waist and offering to engage with Wilder, tipped the scales at 256.5 pounds. Wilder said he was looking forward to getting down to business in the ring on Saturday night. “Talk is cheap,” the American said. “Tomorrow is the time. Actions speak louder than words. It’s definitely the most important fight of my career, but it’s not the most difficult.”–AFP