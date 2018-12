Share:

HAFIZABAD-A 25-year-old woman was gang raped by her close relative and his gunman here in village Kot Gaura the other day. The police have arrested Mushtaq Ahmad, son of Ghulam Haider and his gunman Shahbaz Ahmad and registered a case against them accordingly. According to FIR, the victim Misbah Anwar of Malakwal, District Mandi Bahauddin visited the house of her maternal uncle Mushtaq Ahmad where the accused and his gunman assaulted her at gunpoint.

Further investigation is underway.