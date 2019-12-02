Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police arrested 322 outlaws during the last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, police officials said yesterday.

Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, they said, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed had directed all the police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

According to the details, 36 culprits were arrested involved in dacoity, robbery, car and motorcycle theft cases while 14 absconders were also held during the same period.

Moreover, a special campaign against drug sellers/bootleggers is being run for elimination of the menace from the Capital. During this campaign, the Islamabad police nabbed 97 accused and recovered 19.332 kilograms hashish, 2.260 kilograms heroin and 870 litres of liquor from them.

The police also arrested 19 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 17 pistols, one gun and 110 rounds from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police accelerated their efforts against criminals and 137 accused involved in crimes of different nature were also arrested.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts will have to face action as per law. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the police in curbing activities of such elements.

Meanwhile, massive crackdown against drug selling/bootlegging in the Capital is in progress in the federal capital.

The Islamabad police arrested 22 culprits during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics, liquor and weapons from them.

According to the details, Abpara police arrested two drug peddlers namely Waheed Masih and Imtiaz George and recovered 320 gram hashish and 120 gram heroine from their possession. Waheed has previous criminal record and was challaned in many cases.

Secretariat police recovered 150 gram hashish from a drug peddler Muhammad Ali while Bhara Kahu police arrested three peddlers namely Waleed Raza, Muhammad Ilyas and Naveed Arif and recovered 400 gram heroine.

Bani Gala police arrested two bootleggers namely Muhammad Nadeem and Naeem and recovered six bottles of liquor while Margalla police recovered one bottle of liquor from Gustasab Hussain.

Karachi company police arrested a drug seller namely Danish Anwar and recovered 1250 gram hashish while police aslo recovered one pistol from Farhat Ullah.

Golra police recovered 230 grams heroine from a drug peddler Qasim.

Tarnol police arrested two culprits namely Kamran and Muhammad Ashraf involved in bootlegging and recovered four bottles of liqour while CIA police recovered two pistols along with ammunition from Dilawar Hussain and Awais khan. Noon police recovered one pistol from a culprit Adnan while Shehzad Town and Koral police arrested three culprits namely Abbas, Ghulam Hussain and Zahid and recovered 150 gram hashish, 210 gram heroine and one 30-bore pistol.

Lohi Bher police arrested two culprits namely Shehzad Salim and Zain Ali and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition and 320-gram hashish. During a special campaign against professional beggars in the Capital, the police also arrested 13 beggars from different areas.

Cases against all arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway, said the officials.