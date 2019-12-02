Share:

DURRES - A handbag dangles from a coat-hanger, gleaming saucepans sit stacked in a kitchen cabinet, sheets and duvets lie neatly folded in a bedroom cupboard. All scenes of ordinary domesticity, except for one detail: the rest of the homes these ordinary items were part of have vanished, crumpling in the devastating force of an earthquake that struck Albania earlier this week. The 6.4-magnitude quake that hit Albania’s Adriatic coast before dawn on Tuesday has left at least 51 people dead, around 2,000 others injured and about 4,000 people homeless. The worst hit areas were the port town of Durres, a popular beach vacation spot for Albanians that is 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital Tirana, and the nearby town of Thumane.