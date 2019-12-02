Share:

LAHORE - Half-centuries from Ali Hasan and Wahaj Riaz guided Sindh to a three-wicket win over Southern Punjab on day-three of the PCB-Pepsi National U16 three-day match at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Sunday. Resuming their second innings on 156 for six in 72 overs, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 202 in 95.4 overs. Chasing 179 to win, Sindh had lost five wickets for 67 runs, before Ali Hasan (61 off 169 balls) and Wahaj Riaz (50 not out off 114 balls) got together and contributed a match-winning 89 runs partnership for the sixth wicket. Sindh chased down the target in 67.1 overs for the loss of seven wickets. For Southern Punjab, left-arm spinners Arafat Ahmed and Bilal Ahmed grabbed three wickets apiece.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

SOUTHERN PUNJAB: 116 all out, 48.4 overs (Muhammad Ammar 48, Alamzaib Khan 21; Aaliyan Mehmood 5-60, Mohammad Sikander 3-22) and 202 all out, 95.4 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 40; Aaliyan Mehmood 3-45, Mohammad Sikander 2-54, Wahaj Riaz 2-15)

SINDH: 140 all out, 57.3 overs (Wahaj Riaz 29 not out; Bilal Ahmed 3-16, Mohammad Bilal 3-6, Mohammad Shehzad 3-41) and 180-7, 67.1 overs (Ali Hasan 61, Wahaj Riaz 50 not out; Arafat Ahmed 3-23, Bilal Ahmed 3-58)