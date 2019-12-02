Share:

SIALKOT - Local NGO “Baidarie Sialkot” has launched its AFGP-TDEA supported project “Development of gender responsive entrepreneurship in District Sialkot” here on Sunday. Sharing details of the project, Prof Arshad Mehmood Mirza, Executive Director Baidarie, said that the project aims at pulling a batch of vulnerable but enterprising fifty (50) females ((divorced, widows & separated women, the jobless home-based women & girls soccer stitchers, the female victims of violence) and 25 males (orphans and domestic workers/employees) out of the vicious cycle of poverty, minimizing the level of their economic and social exclusions and making them equal partners of mainstream life on gender responsive basis. He said that the project being implemented in four union councils in Sialkot district i.e. Darussalam Sambrial, Jourain Kalan and Adalat Garha and Jamke Cheema will aim at Strengthening the potential of direct beneficiaries for entrepreneurship by providing appropriate knowledge and skills, as well as organising them for identifying and tapping into economic growth opportunities. Brig (r) Aslam Ghumman said that without empowering those segments of society as have been excluded in social and economic spheres of life and who have no voice and representation at the policy and decision-making forums, the country cannot progress at all.