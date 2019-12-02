Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday claimed that effective polices of the PTI government have now started bearing fruits and its benefits have started reaching to the common man.

“The government has been striving for early economic revival to ameliorate the lives of the masses.”

She stated this while addressing an important meeting of the party workers in village Koobey Chak-Bajwat near here.

Dr Firdous pointed out that early economic stability and financial relief to the masses is the top priority of the government, adding the PTI has come to the power only to serve the masses. She claimed that Pakistan has been put on the path to the goal of national development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous said that there would be no compromise on continuous ruthless accountability of the corrupt politicians as the government is committed to recover every penny of the national wealth plundered by the corrupt leaders.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan held an Open Kutchery at her political Dera in village Koobey Chak here.

She listened to public problems and complaints sympathetically. She also issued orders on various applications for early relief and redressal of grievances of the people.

RS344B ALLOCATED FOR

AGRI DEVELOPMENT

The Punjab government has allocated special funds of Rs344 billion for the development of the agriculture sector besides putting it on modern lines by motivating the farmers and growers to use advance farm technology across Punjab.

Deputy Director (Agriculture) Sialkot Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Warraich stated this while addressing the participants of “Mega Farmers Mela” held at Sambrial organised by the Agriculture Department here. A large number of farmers and growers attended the mela.

He said that it has become vital for the farmers and growers to adopt advanced farm machinery and technology for increasing per acre wheat yield.

He said that the agriculture department will establish as many as 775 exhibitory plots at union council level in Sialkot district besides giving Rs10 million to the farmers for purchasing quality seeds and fertilizers across the district.

PIA CEO DUE IN SIALKOT

President and CEO of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday (today).

He will discuss in details the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held there at SCCI.