Share:

KARACHI - The 10th Annual Classic Car Rally , 2019 organised by Heritage Motoring Club of Pakistan which started its journey from Torkham Border on Friday the 22nd of November finally arrived at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and people from different walks of life accorded warm welcome to the participants of spectacular Khyber to Karachi Annual Classic Car Rally 2019.

The commissioner and the people of Karachi were quite impressed and excited to have a closer look at the world’s oldest and classic cars when they reached Quaid’s mausoleum where the cars had been put on display.

Shallwani was briefed in detail by the management of Heritage Motoring Club of Pakistan as he looked over the classic cars of the rally. He expressed admiration of the efforts of the participants of the rally as well as the cars on display. He said that it was not merely classic car rally but also this effort of Heritage Motoring Club would help in promoting soft image of the country.

The commissioner said that the rally would certainly help in promoting tourism and peaceful image of the country. In addition, he said that their message of love, friendship and Inter-Pakistan Harmony should be highly regarded. The classic and oldest cars that participated in the rally included Rolls-Royce, Rolls Royce Silver Wraith, old models of Mercedes, American Chevrolet and others.

Shallwani along with the participants of the Classic Car Rally later visited the Quaid’s mausoleum and paid homage to the Father of the Nation. They laid floral wreath at the grave of the Founder of Pakistan and offered fateha.