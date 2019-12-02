Share:

MURIDKE - Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of national Assembly, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ruined the good governance and law and order maintained by former CM and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Talking to media in Muridke here on Sunday, he said that his party is with the government for the sake of democracy but only the inflation has increased during the PTI government’s 16 months tenure. The PML-N leader said that issues will arise if the public is not given relief. The PAC Chairman went on to say that the federal cabinet also express concern over the situation in Punjab, while the government’s foreign policy has completely failed and friendly countries were also angry due to the poor policies of the present government. Rana Tanveer further said Qatar, Turkey and Malaysia were standing along Pakistan due to former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.