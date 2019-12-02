Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Special Court will resume hearing in the high treason case against former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on daily basis from this week starting today. The three-member Special Court headed by Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and comprising Justice Nazar Akbar will start day to day hearing in the high treason case in which it had already directed former Army Chief General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to record his statement under section Sections 342 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 before December 5.

During the previous hearing, Justice Waqar told the Interior Ministry’s representative present in the court that the high court had granted the government time till December 5 to appoint the prosecution team. “After December 5, we will not give you further time,” he said, adding they would hear the case on a daily basis after that date. The judge said that Musharraf could record his statements any time before the next hearing, and added that the court would not accept any application after the hearing. Justice Shahid Karim of the bench said, “We are not bound to implement the high court’s decision. We are only bound by the Supreme Court’s orders.”

Justice Waqar added, “We will not comment on the high court decision.” The court also expressed its annoyance over the non-submission of a written reply by Raza Bashir, who was appointed by the Special Court to represent Pervez Musharraf. Then, the court adjourned the hearing till December 5 for further proceedings.